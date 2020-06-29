BLACKPINK becomes highest-charting K-pop act on Spotify's Global Top 50
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- BLACKPINK became the hightest-charting K-pop group on Spotify's main chart with "How You Like That," the latest single from the group's upcoming studio album, according to the group's agency Monday.
"How You Like That," the first of the four-piece act's two pre-released singles from its first studio album scheduled to come out in September, ranked second on Spotify's Global Top 50 as of Sunday (U.S. time), YG Entertainment said. The song was released on Friday.
The female quartet outpaced BTS to become the highest-charting K-pop act on the chart. BTS previously reached as high as No. 3 with "Boy With Luv."
BLACKPINK previously ranked as high as No. 5 on the chart with "Kill This Love" last year. "How You Like That" also reached as high as eighth on Spotify's U.S. Top 50 chart.
The music video for "How You Like That" also broke the record as the fastest music video to achieve more than 100 million views on YouTube, reaching the milestone 32 hours after its release.
Upon release, the song also took the No. 1 spot on iTunes charts in 60 countries and regions.
One of the biggest K-pop girl groups today, BLACKPINK of YG Entertainment landed a successful debut in 2016, storming multiple music charts back to back with its edgy hip-hop tracks, "Whistle" and "Boombayah." Other hits include "Playing With Fire" and "Kill This Love."
