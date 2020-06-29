S. Korea to compile big data on clinical, genome information of 10,000 people
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will start compiling big data from the clinical and genome information of 10,000 people, health authorities said Monday.
The two-year national pilot project that will run through 2021 will cover data on people with genetic anomalies and those with rare diseases that are linked to their genome.
Those who want to participate in the project are advised to visit 16 major hospitals across the country starting Tuesday and to be checked by doctors to assess their qualifications for the project.
The health ministry said those with rare illnesses in the project will be given so-called whole gene sequencing tests that could help scientists and doctors to find out the cause of their illnesses down the line.
All such information will be given special identification that cannot be traced to a person for privacy, the ministry said.
Such data will be kept at state-run bio-information centers, with access only to be given for treatment of patients and to authorized researchers.
"The creation of the big bio data can lead to growth of the country's bio-health industry and pharmaceuticals and precision medical equipment sectors," the health ministry said.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Shincheonji to donate blood plasma of 4,000 members recovered from COVID-19
-
2
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
(LEAD) In 'Heng:Garae,' Seventeen delivers comforting pep talk for youths
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea reinstalling propaganda loudspeakers along border: military officials
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
5
Red Cross photos provide rare glimpse into life of refugees, POWs during Korean War
-
1
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
3
New virus cases dip to below 50; cluster infections traced to churches in focus
-
4
Coronavirus to cause permanent changes in economy, business environment
-
5
(5th LD) Seoul adopts three-level social distancing as virus cases rise