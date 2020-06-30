S. Korea ready to supply record high electricity during summer
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it is ready to supply a record high amount of electricity in July and August to brace for a possible hike in electricity demand during the widely anticipated hot and humid summer season.
The move came as the country's maximum electricity demand is estimated to range from 87.3 million to 90.8 million kilowatts (kW) during the summer, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The ceiling is based on the assumption that the average temperature hits 30.1 C during the peak.
Energy demand is especially expected to reach the highest levels from the final week of July to the second week of August, it added.
The country's power supply capacity is expected to reach 100.1 million kW over the hottest part of summer, up roughly 1.8 percent from the previous year's peak. An additional 7.29 million kW of reserve power will also be on standby.
Accordingly, South Korea's energy reserve rate is expected to hover around 10 to 15 percent over the peak period.
South Korea said it also will roll out energy-saving campaigns without face-to-face contact due to the new coronavirus pandemic and call for voluntary participation from the private sector.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Shincheonji to donate blood plasma of 4,000 members recovered from COVID-19
-
2
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Red Cross photos provide rare glimpse into life of refugees, POWs during Korean War
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Once viewed as old-fashioned, coffee delivery gains traction amid contactless trend
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
5
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
1
New virus cases dip to below 50; cluster infections traced to churches in focus
-
2
Japan proves 'shameless' with opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Cheong Wa Dae official
-
3
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
4
Coronavirus to cause permanent changes in economy, business environment
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases dip to below 50, cluster infections traced to churches in focus