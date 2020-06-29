KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 47,100 DN 1,250
HyundaiMtr 97,700 DN 2,300
BukwangPharm 34,200 UP 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,100 DN 2,000
TaekwangInd 693,000 DN 24,000
SPC SAMLIP 61,700 DN 2,300
SAMSUNG SDS 169,000 DN 5,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,500 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 2,995 DN 35
POSCO 175,500 DN 7,500
DB INSURANCE 41,300 DN 1,600
HyundaiMipoDock 31,400 DN 600
Hyosung 62,700 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,430 DN 250
LOTTE 31,500 DN 900
Binggrae 59,000 DN 2,000
GCH Corp 23,950 0
LotteChilsung 101,000 DN 3,500
SamsungElecMech 128,000 DN 4,000
HtlShilla 66,000 DN 2,700
Hanssem 84,500 DN 3,700
TAEYOUNG E&C 15,650 DN 550
Hanmi Science 33,900 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,150 DN 900
SamsungF&MIns 176,000 DN 3,500
Kogas 25,950 DN 700
KSOE 87,600 DN 1,200
SGBC 29,400 DN 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,050 DN 700
OCI 35,950 DN 1,150
LS ELECTRIC 47,500 DN 200
KorZinc 334,500 DN 11,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,910 UP 110
SYC 38,800 DN 700
MERITZ SECU 3,010 DN 80
L&L 10,550 DN 500
BoryungPharm 16,300 DN 300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12250 UP1100
JWPHARMA 35,300 DN 1,400
SK Discovery 37,000 UP 3,700
