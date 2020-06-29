Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 June 29, 2020

LGInt 14,700 DN 700
SKCHEM 134,500 UP 23,500
DongkukStlMill 5,320 UP 50
DHICO 4,640 UP 100
SBC 10,100 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 22,700 DN 1,000
GC Corp 150,000 DN 2,000
GS E&C 24,350 DN 600
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,400 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 363,000 DN 7,000
LS 34,100 DN 1,100
KPIC 111,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,450 DN 160
SKC 61,200 DN 2,200
NHIS 8,200 DN 280
Ottogi 551,000 DN 9,000
IlyangPharm 63,800 UP 600
F&F 85,000 DN 3,400
SamsungElec 52,400 DN 900
GS Retail 36,900 DN 800
SsangyongCement 5,110 DN 200
Nongshim 370,500 DN 8,000
KAL 17,450 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,590 DN 160
POSCO CHEMICAL 76,300 DN 700
LOTTE Fine Chem 34,450 DN 850
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,050 DN 800
Shinsegae 206,500 DN 7,500
LG Corp. 71,400 DN 2,200
DOOSAN 37,550 DN 1,150
CJ LOGISTICS 156,500 DN 5,000
SKNetworks 4,780 DN 60
ORION Holdings 13,300 DN 100
Daesang 25,600 DN 1,000
KISWire 15,350 DN 400
LotteFood 353,500 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 5,250 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 111,000 DN 2,000
KCC 133,000 DN 3,500
DaelimInd 80,500 DN 2,000
