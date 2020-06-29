KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KiaMtr 32,100 DN 950
Donga Socio Holdings 96,300 DN 400
SK hynix 83,600 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 458,500 0
HyundaiEng&Const 32,600 DN 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,150 DN 750
Hanwha 21,450 DN 550
DB HiTek 28,750 DN 100
CJ 84,300 DN 1,500
Yuhan 50,500 DN 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 55,800 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 29,000 DN 700
HITEJINRO 43,550 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 28,100 DN 1,050
S-Oil 62,600 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 171,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 166,000 DN 6,000
HMM 4,720 UP 60
HYUNDAI WIA 34,650 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 71,800 DN 1,900
Mobis 192,000 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,600 DN 550
HDC HOLDINGS 8,450 DN 350
S-1 85,700 UP 100
Hanchem 129,000 DN 3,000
DWS 20,650 DN 250
UNID 40,750 DN 800
KEPCO 19,050 DN 400
SamsungSecu 26,100 DN 850
KG DONGBU STL 11,950 DN 300
Asiana Airlines 3,790 DN 80
COWAY 71,100 DN 1,400
SKTelecom 207,000 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 38,000 DN 900
HyundaiElev 67,900 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 76,100 DN 2,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,100 DN 800
IBK 8,020 DN 160
Hanon Systems 9,050 DN 300
SK 293,000 UP 1,000
