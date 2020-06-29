KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
NamhaeChem 7,260 UP 60
DAEKYO 4,245 DN 130
GKL 12,400 DN 250
Handsome 33,100 DN 300
DONGSUH 15,750 DN 400
BGF 4,100 DN 40
SamsungEng 11,700 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 0
PanOcean 3,790 DN 210
SAMSUNG CARD 27,150 DN 800
CheilWorldwide 16,300 DN 300
KT 23,250 DN 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149500 DN4000
LOTTE TOUR 12,350 DN 450
LG Uplus 12,100 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 44,400 DN 700
KT&G 77,700 DN 400
LG Display 11,250 DN 350
Kangwonland 21,450 DN 500
NAVER 264,000 DN 5,000
Kakao 267,500 DN 7,000
NCsoft 890,000 DN 19,000
DSME 26,900 UP 1,300
DSINFRA 6,790 DN 20
DWEC 3,315 DN 55
Donga ST 86,400 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,000 0
CJ CheilJedang 328,500 DN 9,500
DongwonF&B 175,500 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 29,000 DN 600
LGH&H 1,300,000 DN 37,000
LGCHEM 489,500 DN 11,500
KEPCO E&C 14,850 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,800 DN 1,600
HALLA HOLDINGS 26,700 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,150 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 63,500 DN 1,200
Celltrion 311,000 DN 1,500
Huchems 15,900 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 139,000 DN 500
