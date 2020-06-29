KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,600 DN 1,900
KIH 44,600 DN 1,700
LOTTE Himart 38,100 DN 300
GS 36,250 DN 800
CJ CGV 20,100 DN 1,050
LIG Nex1 29,650 DN 1,000
Fila Holdings 34,250 DN 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 102,000 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 26,800 DN 750
HANWHA LIFE 1,325 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 153,000 DN 5,000
LF 12,000 DN 400
FOOSUNG 7,990 DN 310
SK Innovation 130,000 DN 6,000
POONGSAN 20,700 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 33,900 DN 900
Hansae 10,200 DN 450
LG HAUSYS 65,500 UP 3,100
Youngone Corp 25,550 DN 600
KOLON IND 31,350 DN 650
HanmiPharm 245,000 DN 9,000
BNK Financial Group 4,930 DN 110
emart 104,500 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY236 50 DN950
KOLMAR KOREA 39,800 DN 1,200
HANJINKAL 80,600 DN 2,400
DoubleUGames 75,700 DN 1,000
CUCKOO 77,200 UP 600
COSMAX 94,900 UP 400
MANDO 22,200 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 784,000 DN 26,000
INNOCEAN 44,700 DN 1,150
Doosan Bobcat 25,250 DN 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,100 DN 450
Netmarble 95,200 DN 2,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S241500 DN5000
ORION 139,000 UP 2,000
BGF Retail 137,500 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 20,700 DN 450
WooriFinancialGroup 8,690 DN 250
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Shincheonji to donate blood plasma of 4,000 members recovered from COVID-19
-
2
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
(LEAD) In 'Heng:Garae,' Seventeen delivers comforting pep talk for youths
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
(4th LD) Greater Seoul already in 2nd wave of virus outbreak; new infection cases dip to 1-month low
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea reinstalling propaganda loudspeakers along border: military officials
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
5
Red Cross photos provide rare glimpse into life of refugees, POWs during Korean War
-
1
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
3
New virus cases dip to below 50; cluster infections traced to churches in focus
-
4
Coronavirus to cause permanent changes in economy, business environment
-
5
(5th LD) Seoul adopts three-level social distancing as virus cases rise