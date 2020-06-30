SK hynix Q2 profit tipped to more than double on chip prices

SK hynix was expected to log 8.29 trillion won (US$6.9 billion) in sales in the April-June period, up 28.6 percent from a year earlier, while its operating profit was estimated to surge 166 percent on-year to 1.7 trillion won over the period, according to the data from 13 brokerage houses compiled by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.