Air Force to procure 20 upgraded homegrown trainer jets
All Headlines 18:32 June 29, 2020
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The state-run arms procurement agency has signed a deal to procure 20 new homegrown trainer jets for the Air Force, officials said Monday.
Under the 688.3 billion-won (US$573.34 million) deal, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) will supply 20 TA-50 Block-2 aircraft, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said. They will be deployed by 2024, the agency added.
TA-50 Block-2 is an upgraded version of KAI's T-50 trainer jet, which is now in service. The new planes will replace KF-16 fighters, according to DAPA officials.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
