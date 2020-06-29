Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Air Force to procure 20 upgraded homegrown trainer jets

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The state-run arms procurement agency has signed a deal to procure 20 new homegrown trainer jets for the Air Force, officials said Monday.

Under the 688.3 billion-won (US$573.34 million) deal, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) will supply 20 TA-50 Block-2 aircraft, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said. They will be deployed by 2024, the agency added.

TA-50 Block-2 is an upgraded version of KAI's T-50 trainer jet, which is now in service. The new planes will replace KF-16 fighters, according to DAPA officials.

TA-50 trainer jets fly in formation during the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Oct. 15, 2019. (Yonhap)

