Go to Contents Go to Navigation

FM Kang says Bolton's memoir reveals 'far-right' perspective

All Headlines 20:18 June 29, 2020

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Monday described former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton's memoir as being fraught with a "far-right" perspective.

She made her first comment on the publication during a parliamentary session amid growing controversy here over Bolton's accounts of nuclear diplomacy with North Korea.

Kang said "The Room Where It Happened" is "a book that clearly displays a far-right perspective."

"It is clear that Bolton had advised the president through the prism of the far-right wing," she said, answering a lawmaker's question.

"It appears that his viewpoint has influenced the U.S. policy on North Korea to a considerable extent," she said.

In the book, Bolton described much of the diplomacy with North Korea as an event for a show that lacked substance and could never bear fruit.

The Moon Jae-in government has openly criticized the book, saying many of his accounts are inaccurate and distorted.

Bolton defended himself saying it would be a "disservice" to the South Korean people if he did not write the truth.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaks during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 29, 2020. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#FM #Bolton memoir
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!