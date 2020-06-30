S. Korea's industrial output suffers extended slump in May amid virus pandemic
SEJONG, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output extended its slump in May as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains, but retail sales reported a robust gain, data showed Tuesday.
The nation's overall industrial production fell 1.2 percent on-month in May, following a 2.8 percent on-month plunge in April, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Compared with a year earlier, overall industrial production also plunged 5.6 percent in May.
Retail sales rose 4.6 percent in May from a month earlier as the nation eased strict social distancing rules, and the output in the service sector gained 2.3 percent on-month.
The nation's economy shrank 1.3 percent on-quarter in the first quarter of this year, the sharpest quarterly contraction since the last three months of 2008.
Exports slipped 7.5 percent on-year in the first 20 days of June amid the shock from the coronavirus pandemic.
