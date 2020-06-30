Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 June 30, 2020

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/19 Rain 60

Incheon 24/20 Rain 60

Suwon 25/19 Rain 60

Cheongju 24/20 Rain 60

Daejeon 23/21 Rain 60

Chuncheon 24/20 Rain 70

Gangneung 22/19 Rain 80

Jeonju 22/21 Rain 60

Gwangju 23/21 Cloudy 30

Jeju 25/22 Cloudy 20

Daegu 26/22 Rain 60

Busan 26/21 Cloudy 30

