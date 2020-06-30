Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 June 30, 2020
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/19 Rain 60
Incheon 24/20 Rain 60
Suwon 25/19 Rain 60
Cheongju 24/20 Rain 60
Daejeon 23/21 Rain 60
Chuncheon 24/20 Rain 70
Gangneung 22/19 Rain 80
Jeonju 22/21 Rain 60
Gwangju 23/21 Cloudy 30
Jeju 25/22 Cloudy 20
Daegu 26/22 Rain 60
Busan 26/21 Cloudy 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) Shincheonji to donate blood plasma of 4,000 members recovered from COVID-19
-
2
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
Most Saved
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Red Cross photos provide rare glimpse into life of refugees, POWs during Korean War
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Once viewed as old-fashioned, coffee delivery gains traction amid contactless trend
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
5
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
1
New virus cases dip to below 50; cluster infections traced to churches in focus
-
2
Japan proves 'shameless' with opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Cheong Wa Dae official
-
3
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
4
Coronavirus to cause permanent changes in economy, business environment
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases dip to below 50, cluster infections traced to churches in focus