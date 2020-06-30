Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street led by estimate-beating housing data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.64 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,118.12 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked 2.32 percent to end at 25,595.80 on Monday (New York time), with a 1.2 percent gain on the tech-laden Nasdaq.
The gain was largely attributed to a record gain in the U.S. pending home sales. A 14 percent jump in Boeing shares, and tech gains also led the U.S. stock market rally.
In Seoul, most large caps traded higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics spiked 2.1 percent, with the No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surging 2.87 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics retreated 1.53 percent, while leading chemical maker LG Chem added 1.74 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,197.35 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.25 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Shincheonji to donate blood plasma of 4,000 members recovered from COVID-19
-
2
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Red Cross photos provide rare glimpse into life of refugees, POWs during Korean War
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Once viewed as old-fashioned, coffee delivery gains traction amid contactless trend
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
5
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
1
New virus cases dip to below 50; cluster infections traced to churches in focus
-
2
Japan proves 'shameless' with opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Cheong Wa Dae official
-
3
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
4
Coronavirus to cause permanent changes in economy, business environment
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases dip to below 50, cluster infections traced to churches in focus