Arrival of F-35A stealth fighters delayed due to COVID-19
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- A planned arrival of F-35A next-generation fighter jets to South Korea from the United States has been delayed to the second half of the year due to the new coronavirus, a military source said Tuesday.
South Korea began bringing in the advanced stealth fighters in March last year to beef up reconnaissance capabilities under a plan to deploy 40 units through 2021. Last year, 13 F-35As arrived here.
Among some 10 additional planes set to arrive here this year, some were delivered in February. But those that had been scheduled to arrive in April have not been delivered yet due to travel restrictions that the U.S. Department of Defense imposed on all uniformed personnel, including pilots, over coronavirus concerns.
The defense ministry and the Air Force said the fighters will arrive by the end of the year as planned and that there will be no setbacks in putting them into the force as scheduled.
As a centerpiece of the country's strategic targeting scheme against potential enemy forces, the warplane is expected to boost operational capabilities and strengthen the readiness posture against threats from all directions, military officials said.
A ceremony marking its deployment was held last year.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Shincheonji to donate blood plasma of 4,000 members recovered from COVID-19
-
2
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Red Cross photos provide rare glimpse into life of refugees, POWs during Korean War
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Once viewed as old-fashioned, coffee delivery gains traction amid contactless trend
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
5
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
1
Japan proves 'shameless' with opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Cheong Wa Dae official
-
2
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases dip to below 50, cluster infections traced to churches in focus
-
4
(LEAD) Virus outbreaks at churches prompt authorities to mull more targeted guidelines
-
5
New virus cases below 50 for 2nd day, religious gathering-tied infections still on rise