Hyundai appoints ex-Daimler engineer for commercial car development
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday appointed former Daimler Trucks engineer Martin Zeilinger as head of its commercial vehicle development unit as it aims to launch next-generation commercial cars.
Zeilinger, 60, with over 30 years of experience in commercial vehicle development, will spearhead the development of eco-friendly commercial vehicles such as fuel cell trucks and buses from Wednesday, Hyundai said in a statement.
"I am very proud joining Hyundai Motor Group on the way to global growth with new technologies. The commercial vehicle industry has big environmental and economic challenges but also has big chances for efficient and clean transportation with the relevant new technologies and vehicles," Zeilinger said in the statement.
Prior to joining Hyundai, Zeilinger worked at Daimler AG.
Based on his past experience developing autonomous trucks and electrified trucks, he will integrate innovative technologies with future commercial vehicles of Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Motors Corp., it said.
Albert Biermann, president and head of the R&D division at Hyundai Motor Group, said that Martin's extensive technical knowledge and experience will help to introduce innovative commercial vehicles and will significantly contribute to further enhancing the group's fuel cell technology in the commercial vehicle sector.
Zeilinger will be reporting to Biermann, the first foreigner in charge of the carmaker's critical R&D arm.
Hyundai Motor Group has hired ex-BMW designer Peter Schreyer and other foreign experts who worked for leading global carmakers as it has been pushing to compete with global premium brands, such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Shincheonji to donate blood plasma of 4,000 members recovered from COVID-19
-
2
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Red Cross photos provide rare glimpse into life of refugees, POWs during Korean War
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Once viewed as old-fashioned, coffee delivery gains traction amid contactless trend
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
5
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
1
Japan proves 'shameless' with opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Cheong Wa Dae official
-
2
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases dip to below 50, cluster infections traced to churches in focus
-
4
(LEAD) Virus outbreaks at churches prompt authorities to mull more targeted guidelines
-
5
New virus cases below 50 for 2nd day, religious gathering-tied infections still on rise