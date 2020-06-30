Coastal areas, Jeju hit hard by downpours and strong winds

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) and the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (CDSC), 170 millimeters of rain fell in Gangneung, an eastern coastal city about 240 kilometers east of Seoul, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Its neighboring county of Goseong reported a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 32.3 meters per second (mps), they said.

