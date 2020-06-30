KEPCO board OKs Indonesian coal power project amid environmental controversies

In March last year, KEPCO, PT Indonesia Power and another Indonesian energy firm, PT Barito Pacific, won the US$3.46 billion project to build the 9 and 10 coal-fired power plants with a total of 2,000 MW capacity on Java. Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's leading power plant maker, will build the two power plants for 1.6 trillion won ($1.3 billion).