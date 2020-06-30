Samsung to skip Europe's largest consumer electronics show on virus woes
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest smartphone and TV vendor, has decided not to participate in Europe's largest consumer electronics fair due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the company said Tuesday.
Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2020 is scheduled to take place from September 3 to 5 in Berlin, Germany, this year.
Samsung has been a regular exhibitor at the tech show since 1991.
Meanwhile, Samsung's smaller rival, LG Electronics Inc., has yet to confirm its IFA participation, but sources said the company is positively reviewing its options to join the tech event in Germany.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Shincheonji to donate blood plasma of 4,000 members recovered from COVID-19
-
2
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Red Cross photos provide rare glimpse into life of refugees, POWs during Korean War
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
4
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
5
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
1
Japan proves 'shameless' with opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Cheong Wa Dae official
-
2
(4th LD) New virus cases dip to below 50, cluster infections traced to churches in focus
-
3
New virus cases below 50 for 2nd day, religious gathering-tied infections still on rise
-
4
(LEAD) Virus outbreaks at churches prompt authorities to mull more targeted guidelines
-
5
S. Korea begins applications for alternative military service