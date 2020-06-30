KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KOLMAR KOREA 42,600 UP 2,800
SK hynix 85,100 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 462,500 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,050 UP 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,600 UP 450
SamsungF&MIns 176,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,100 DN 1,050
Kogas 26,200 UP 250
Hanwha 22,150 UP 700
DongkukStlMill 5,300 DN 20
DB HiTek 28,850 UP 100
CJ 86,300 UP 2,000
JWPHARMA 36,250 UP 950
LGInt 15,550 UP 850
Daesang 25,850 UP 250
SKNetworks 4,745 DN 35
SBC 10,150 UP 50
ORION Holdings 13,300 0
Hyundai M&F INS 22,900 UP 200
DaelimInd 82,300 UP 1,800
DOOSAN 38,000 UP 450
Yuhan 50,600 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL157000 UP7500
CJ LOGISTICS 157,500 UP 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,000 UP 1,200
ShinhanGroup 28,750 DN 250
SK Discovery 39,050 UP 2,050
HITEJINRO 43,800 UP 250
NEXENTIRE 5,330 UP 80
CHONGKUNDANG 108,500 DN 2,500
Binggrae 60,100 UP 1,100
Nongshim 365,500 DN 5,000
SGBC 30,450 UP 1,050
GCH Corp 24,000 UP 50
LotteChilsung 102,000 UP 1,000
Hyosung 62,800 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 97,700 0
AmoreG 51,600 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,730 UP 300
POSCO 174,000 DN 1,500
