KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE 31,600 UP 100
SPC SAMLIP 62,500 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 168,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,750 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,015 UP 20
DB INSURANCE 42,850 UP 1,550
SamsungElec 52,800 UP 400
NHIS 8,270 UP 70
LS 34,800 UP 700
GC Corp 148,000 DN 2,000
GS E&C 24,550 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,900 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 363,500 UP 500
KPIC 113,000 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,670 UP 220
SKC 61,000 DN 200
GS Retail 36,450 DN 450
Ottogi 557,000 UP 6,000
IlyangPharm 64,000 UP 200
SsangyongCement 5,100 DN 10
KAL 17,350 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,520 DN 70
LG Corp. 71,200 DN 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 75,100 DN 1,200
BoryungPharm 16,850 UP 550
L&L 11,200 UP 650
LOTTE Fine Chem 34,450 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,500 UP 450
Shinsegae 220,500 UP 14,000
KiaMtr 32,050 DN 50
Donga Socio Holdings 95,200 DN 1,100
AMOREPACIFIC 167,500 UP 14,500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,500 UP 1,400
HtlShilla 71,000 UP 5,000
GKL 12,850 UP 450
DAEKYO 4,280 UP 35
BukwangPharm 33,900 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,600 DN 500
TaekwangInd 696,000 UP 3,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12950 UP700
