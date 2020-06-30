KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KISWire 15,250 DN 100
LotteFood 350,000 DN 3,500
KCC 133,000 0
F&F 92,100 UP 7,100
CUCKOO 78,800 UP 1,600
MERITZ SECU 3,030 UP 20
Hanmi Science 33,300 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 129,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 86,200 UP 1,700
TAEYOUNG E&C 15,600 DN 50
KSOE 87,400 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,250 UP 200
OCI 37,000 UP 1,050
LS ELECTRIC 47,900 UP 400
KorZinc 335,000 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 5,950 UP 40
SYC 39,850 UP 1,050
HyundaiMipoDock 31,300 DN 100
S-1 85,800 UP 100
KEPCO 19,500 UP 450
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 167,000 UP 1,000
HMM 4,685 DN 35
Hanchem 127,000 DN 2,000
DWS 21,050 UP 400
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,600 0
UNID 41,950 UP 1,200
HDC HOLDINGS 8,470 UP 20
KumhoPetrochem 74,500 UP 2,700
HYUNDAI WIA 34,550 DN 100
Mobis 192,000 0
IS DONGSEO 28,150 UP 50
S-Oil 63,500 UP 900
LG Innotek 174,500 UP 3,000
SamsungSecu 26,350 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 11,750 DN 200
SKTelecom 211,000 UP 4,000
S&T MOTIV 37,900 DN 100
HyundaiElev 69,200 UP 1,300
Hanon Systems 9,060 UP 10
SK 291,000 DN 2,000
