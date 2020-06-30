KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 35,000 UP 1,900
Asiana Airlines 3,840 UP 50
COWAY 72,200 UP 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,500 UP 3,400
IBK 8,080 UP 60
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY246 50 UP1000
NamhaeChem 7,320 UP 60
DONGSUH 15,850 UP 100
BGF 4,240 UP 140
SamsungEng 12,250 UP 550
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 DN 500
PanOcean 3,820 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 27,350 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 16,400 UP 100
KT 23,550 UP 300
LOTTE TOUR 13,350 UP 1,000
LG Uplus 12,200 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 44,700 UP 300
KT&G 78,200 UP 500
DHICO 4,835 UP 195
LG Display 11,350 UP 100
Kangwonland 21,500 UP 50
NAVER 267,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 267,500 0
NCsoft 891,000 UP 1,000
COSMAX 97,800 UP 2,900
DSME 27,050 UP 150
DSINFRA 7,250 UP 460
DWEC 3,430 UP 115
Donga ST 86,800 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,950 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 326,000 DN 2,500
DongwonF&B 179,000 UP 3,500
KEPCO KPS 29,050 UP 50
LGH&H 1,346,000 UP 46,000
LGCHEM 490,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 15,000 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,000 UP 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 26,700 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,350 UP 200
