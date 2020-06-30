Handsome 35,000 UP 1,900

Asiana Airlines 3,840 UP 50

COWAY 72,200 UP 1,100

LOTTE SHOPPING 79,500 UP 3,400

IBK 8,080 UP 60

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY246 50 UP1000

NamhaeChem 7,320 UP 60

DONGSUH 15,850 UP 100

BGF 4,240 UP 140

SamsungEng 12,250 UP 550

SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 DN 500

PanOcean 3,820 UP 30

SAMSUNG CARD 27,350 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 16,400 UP 100

KT 23,550 UP 300

LOTTE TOUR 13,350 UP 1,000

LG Uplus 12,200 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 44,700 UP 300

KT&G 78,200 UP 500

DHICO 4,835 UP 195

LG Display 11,350 UP 100

Kangwonland 21,500 UP 50

NAVER 267,000 UP 3,000

Kakao 267,500 0

NCsoft 891,000 UP 1,000

COSMAX 97,800 UP 2,900

DSME 27,050 UP 150

DSINFRA 7,250 UP 460

DWEC 3,430 UP 115

Donga ST 86,800 UP 400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,950 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 326,000 DN 2,500

DongwonF&B 179,000 UP 3,500

KEPCO KPS 29,050 UP 50

LGH&H 1,346,000 UP 46,000

LGCHEM 490,500 UP 1,000

KEPCO E&C 15,000 UP 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,000 UP 200

HALLA HOLDINGS 26,700 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,350 UP 200

(MORE)