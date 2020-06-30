LGELECTRONICS 63,200 DN 300

Celltrion 306,000 DN 5,000

Huchems 15,900 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 132,500 DN 6,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,300 UP 1,700

KIH 44,500 DN 100

LOTTE Himart 38,500 UP 400

GS 36,250 0

CJ CGV 20,450 UP 350

LIG Nex1 30,000 UP 350

Fila Holdings 35,100 UP 850

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 101,500 DN 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 27,000 UP 200

HANWHA LIFE 1,360 UP 35

LF 12,350 UP 350

FOOSUNG 8,060 UP 70

SK Innovation 131,000 UP 1,000

POONGSAN 21,850 UP 1,150

KBFinancialGroup 33,950 UP 50

Hansae 10,550 UP 350

LG HAUSYS 64,300 DN 1,200

Youngone Corp 25,400 DN 150

KOLON IND 32,100 UP 750

HanmiPharm 243,500 DN 1,500

BNK Financial Group 5,000 UP 70

emart 105,500 UP 1,000

HANJINKAL 80,200 DN 400

DoubleUGames 79,800 UP 4,100

MANDO 22,350 UP 150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 775,000 DN 9,000

INNOCEAN 44,700 0

Doosan Bobcat 26,300 UP 1,050

H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,400 UP 300

Netmarble 100,500 UP 5,300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S246000 UP4500

ORION 134,000 DN 5,000

BGF Retail 139,000 UP 1,500

SKCHEM 128,500 DN 6,000

HDC-OP 21,100 UP 400

WooriFinancialGroup 8,810 UP 120

(END)