KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LGELECTRONICS 63,200 DN 300
Celltrion 306,000 DN 5,000
Huchems 15,900 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 132,500 DN 6,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,300 UP 1,700
KIH 44,500 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 38,500 UP 400
GS 36,250 0
CJ CGV 20,450 UP 350
LIG Nex1 30,000 UP 350
Fila Holdings 35,100 UP 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 101,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,000 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 1,360 UP 35
LF 12,350 UP 350
FOOSUNG 8,060 UP 70
SK Innovation 131,000 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 21,850 UP 1,150
KBFinancialGroup 33,950 UP 50
Hansae 10,550 UP 350
LG HAUSYS 64,300 DN 1,200
Youngone Corp 25,400 DN 150
KOLON IND 32,100 UP 750
HanmiPharm 243,500 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 5,000 UP 70
emart 105,500 UP 1,000
HANJINKAL 80,200 DN 400
DoubleUGames 79,800 UP 4,100
MANDO 22,350 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 775,000 DN 9,000
INNOCEAN 44,700 0
Doosan Bobcat 26,300 UP 1,050
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,400 UP 300
Netmarble 100,500 UP 5,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S246000 UP4500
ORION 134,000 DN 5,000
BGF Retail 139,000 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 128,500 DN 6,000
HDC-OP 21,100 UP 400
WooriFinancialGroup 8,810 UP 120
