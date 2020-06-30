Gimcheon city seeks to host military football club
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The southeastern city of Gimcheon is trying to become the new home of the country's military football club.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Tuesday that Gimcheon, about 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul in North Gyeongsang Province, submitted its application to host Sangmu for the 2021 season.
Sangmu, made up of conscripted players completing their mandatory military service, are currently based in Sangju, also in North Gyeongsang Province and just north of Gimcheon.
Sangju's host city contract with Sangmu will expire after the current season, and Sangju has already said it will not renew the deal, citing lack of funding.
Gimcheon stepped up Tuesday and offered to use Gimcheon Stadium as Sangmu's new home.
The K League said it will do a preliminary review of Gimcheon's application, and within 60 days of the early review, it will convene a board of governors meeting for a further assessment. The final decision will be reached during a general assembly.
Sangju Sangmu have been one of the surprising clubs so far this season, as they sit in third place with 17 points, three back of Ulsan Hyundai FC, despite their relative lack of depth. Regardless of their performance this season, though, Sangmu will be automatically relegated to the K League 2 for next season, under the terms of their relocation to a new city.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
2
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Red Cross photos provide rare glimpse into life of refugees, POWs during Korean War
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
4
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
5
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
1
Japan proves 'shameless' with opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Cheong Wa Dae official
-
2
New virus cases below 50 for 2nd day, religious gathering-tied infections still on rise
-
3
S. Korea begins applications for alternative military service
-
4
(4th LD) New virus cases dip to below 50, cluster infections traced to churches in focus
-
5
(LEAD) Virus outbreaks at churches prompt authorities to mull more targeted guidelines