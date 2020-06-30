S. Korea says Hong Kong should enjoy 'high degree of autonomy'
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea believes it is important that Hong Kong enjoys "a high degree of autonomy," the foreign ministry said Tuesday, after China passed a national security law seen aimed at tightening control in the semiautonomous territory.
China's parliament passed the new security law designed to prohibit subversion, secession or treason, a move that other countries have feared would let Beijing bolster censorship and control in the former British colony.
"The government respects the 1984 declaration between China and Britain and in accordance with the Basic Law, we believe that it's important for Hong Kong to continue to prosper and maintain stability while enjoying a high level of autonomy under China's 'one nation, two systems' policy," ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul told a press briefing.
He also reiterated that Hong Kong is an important region that has a close relationship with South Korea in terms of people-to-people and economic exchanges.
"We are paying keen attention and watching the trend closely with regards to the passage of the law and its future impact," Kim added.
The 1984 declaration that led to the 1997 handover of Hong Kong to Chinese rule stipulates that the territory will enjoy a "high degree of autonomy" except in foreign and defense affairs, and that Hong Kong's current social and economic systems will remain unchanged.
The ministry also pointed out the importance of stable and amicable relations between China and the United States, apparently referring to Washington's decision to suspend preferential treatment for Hong Kong in an apparent sign of objection to the law.
"We support diplomatic efforts to maintain stable, amicable and cooperative relations between the U.S. and China as they are vital to peace and prosperity in East Asia and also in the world," he said.
On Monday, the U.S. Commerce Department said it was suspending preferential treatment to Hong Kong, including a halt to defense exports and limiting access to high-tech products, and added that further action could be on the way.
China's push for the security law has spawned criticism, especially from the United States, as that would be acting against its own pledge to guarantee Hong Kong's liberties and autonomy under the "one country, two systems" framework. Hong Kong was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
2
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Red Cross photos provide rare glimpse into life of refugees, POWs during Korean War
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
4
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
5
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
1
Japan proves 'shameless' with opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Cheong Wa Dae official
-
2
New virus cases below 50 for 2nd day, religious gathering-tied infections still on rise
-
3
S. Korea begins applications for alternative military service
-
4
(4th LD) New virus cases dip to below 50, cluster infections traced to churches in focus
-
5
(LEAD) Virus outbreaks at churches prompt authorities to mull more targeted guidelines