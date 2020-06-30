Hanwha Defense expects sharp rise in 2020 orders
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Defense, a defense business arm of South Korea's Hanwha Group, on Tuesday expected a 70 percent on-year jump in orders this year helped by upcoming domestic deals.
Hanwha Defense expected the value of its overall orders to jump to 2.2 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) in 2020 from $1.3 trillion won a year earlier.
"The company has already bagged 1.2 trillion won worth of orders mainly from the state defense procurement agency in the first half.
It expects to sign deals for the production of K105A1 self-propelled artillery and the development of an explosive detection robot in the second half.
Hanwha Defense showed a strong performance in the first half by focusing on winning domestic deals as exports of defense industry products have been disrupted by the new coronavirus outbreak this year, it said.
Hanwha Defense is a wholly owned unit of Hanwha Aerospace Co., which is a defense industry unit of chemicals-to-finance conglomerate Hanwha Group.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
2
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Red Cross photos provide rare glimpse into life of refugees, POWs during Korean War
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
-
4
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
5
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
1
Japan proves 'shameless' with opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Cheong Wa Dae official
-
2
New virus cases below 50 for 2nd day, religious gathering-tied infections still on rise
-
3
S. Korea begins applications for alternative military service
-
4
(4th LD) New virus cases dip to below 50, cluster infections traced to churches in focus
-
5
(LEAD) Virus outbreaks at churches prompt authorities to mull more targeted guidelines