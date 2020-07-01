Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't steps rather lead to spike in home prices, seeks to raise property tax (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party takes chairman seats of 17 parliamentary committees, now pushing for supplementary budget (Kookmin Daily)

-- US-China conflict explodes, opens door to 'Hong Kong Exit' (Donga llbo)

-- Tripartite commission reaches deal on employment insurance for all after 22 years (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Retaliation after retaliation; U.S., China clash head-on with no brakes (Segye Times)

-- Senior prosecutor publicly criticizes Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Hong Kong stripped of both political freedom, economic favors (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors clash over investigation of senior prosecutor close to Yoon Seok-youl (Hankyoreh)

-- China enacts Hong Kong national security law, U.S. moves to end preferential treatment of Hong Kong (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Now Hong Kong, U.S., China clash again (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Waste becoming problem with no place left to bury it (Korea Economic Daily)

