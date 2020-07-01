Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't steps rather lead to spike in home prices, seeks to raise property tax (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party takes chairman seats of 17 parliamentary committees, now pushing for supplementary budget (Kookmin Daily)
-- US-China conflict explodes, opens door to 'Hong Kong Exit' (Donga llbo)
-- Tripartite commission reaches deal on employment insurance for all after 22 years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Retaliation after retaliation; U.S., China clash head-on with no brakes (Segye Times)
-- Senior prosecutor publicly criticizes Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Hong Kong stripped of both political freedom, economic favors (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors clash over investigation of senior prosecutor close to Yoon Seok-youl (Hankyoreh)
-- China enacts Hong Kong national security law, U.S. moves to end preferential treatment of Hong Kong (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Now Hong Kong, U.S., China clash again (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Waste becoming problem with no place left to bury it (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Spending rises due to stimulus, factory output crashes (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea, EU agree to strengthen ties, COVID-19 pandemic response (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Japan see no way out of conflict (Korea Times)
