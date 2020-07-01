(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 1)

The UFP has been at loggerheads with the DPK over the committee chairmanship since the new Assembly was inaugurated May 30 following the April 15 general election. The conservative opposition has insisted that it should lead the committee to check the "tyranny" of the strong ruling party with 177 seats in the 300-seat unicameral Assembly. The committee plays an important role as it reviews all bills to be submitted to the Assembly. The UFP is also apparently seeking to curb the Moon Jae-in administration's push for prosecutorial and judicial reform.