Wednesday's weather forecast

July 01, 2020

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/17 Rain 20

Incheon 23/19 Rain 20

Suwon 25/18 Rain 20

Cheongju 26/18 Sunny 20

Daejeon 26/18 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 27/18 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 24/18 Rain 60

Jeonju 26/18 Sunny 60

Gwangju 27/19 Sunny 10

Jeju 26/21 Sunny 0

Daegu 27/19 Sunny 20

Busan 27/19 Sunny 20
