Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 July 01, 2020
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/17 Rain 20
Incheon 23/19 Rain 20
Suwon 25/18 Rain 20
Cheongju 26/18 Sunny 20
Daejeon 26/18 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 27/18 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 24/18 Rain 60
Jeonju 26/18 Sunny 60
Gwangju 27/19 Sunny 10
Jeju 26/21 Sunny 0
Daegu 27/19 Sunny 20
Busan 27/19 Sunny 20
(END)
