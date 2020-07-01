S. Korea begins using remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday began providing remdesivir, an experimental drug conventionally used for Ebola, as a treatment drug for the novel coronavirus, health authorities said.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the medication developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences Inc. will be used for COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms.
The KCDC said it signed an agreement with Gilead Sciences, with details of the imported amount and price not to be disclosed.
Last month, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, South Korea's drug safety watchdog, approved the use of remdesivir as a treatment drug for COVID-19, allowing special imports by using its special measures procedure.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
