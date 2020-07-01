Kia launches upgraded Seltos subcompact SUV
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Wednesday launched the upgraded Seltos subcompact SUV in South Korea as it strives to boost sales amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
The facelifted Seltos comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine or a 1.6 diesel engine. It is priced at 19 million won-25 million won (US$16,000-$20,800), the company said in a statement.
The subcompact SUV is equipped with safety features, such as lane keeping assist and forward collision-avoidance assist-junction turning (FCA-JT) technology, which helps prevent collisions with vehicles coming from the front when turning left at intersections, it said.
