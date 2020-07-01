S. Korean insurers' financial health worsens in Q1
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean insurance companies saw their financial health worsen slightly in the first quarter as share price falls eroded capital, data showed Wednesday.
The risk-based capital (RBC) ratio of insurance firms stood at 267.2 percent at the end of March, down 2.4 percentage points from three months earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
A key yardstick of financial stability, the RBC ratio -- the actual solvency capital divided by the minimum solvency capital required -- measures an insurer's ability to absorb losses and pay insurance money to policyholders.
Local insurers are required to maintain the ratio at 100 percent or above, while the watchdog advises insurance firms to have ratios of 150 percent or higher.
"The first-quarter reading was well above the regulatory threshold, but insurers will be encouraged to bolster their financial health through capital increases or other preemptive steps," the FSS said.
The first-quarter drop in insurers' RBC ratio was attributed to a fall in their shares prices that led to decreased actual solvency capital.
The RBC ratio for insurance companies fell 3.4 percentage points on-quarter to 281.2 percent, with the figure for non-life insurers rising 0.4 percentage point to 241.9 percent.
Insurance firms in South Korea are required to gradually increase their capital reserves to better cope with tougher global accounting standards for insurers, set to go into effect in 2022.
(END)
-
1
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
2
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
1
S. Korea begins applications for alternative military service
-
2
New virus cases below 50 for 2nd day, religious gathering-tied infections still on rise
-
3
S. Korea confirms first virus spread at school
-
4
S. Korea begins coronavirus antibody tests
-
5
EU to allow entry from 14 countries including S. Korea: report