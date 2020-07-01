N. Korea's life expectancy is 72 years: U.N. report
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The average North Korean can expect to live 72 years, a U.N. population organization's data showed, putting the impoverished communist nation at 118th in the world in terms of life expectancy.
The life expectancy of North Korean babies born this year is estimated to be 11 years shorter than that of South Korea, according to the latest "State of World Population 2020" report by the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA).
South Korea came in 9th among 198 countries with an average life expectancy of 83 years.
North Korea also showed signs of a low fertility rate, with the average number of children per woman estimated at 1.9 this year. The fertility rate for South Korea is 1.1 per woman, according to the index.
The North's average annual population growth rate from 2015-2020 was 0.5 percent, lower than the global average of 1.1 percent. The total population of North Korea stood at 25.8 million.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
2
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
1
S. Korea begins applications for alternative military service
-
2
Suspected COVID-19 infections reported at school
-
3
EU to allow entry from 14 countries including S. Korea: report
-
4
S. Korea begins coronavirus antibody tests
-
5
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners