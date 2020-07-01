Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Another USFK service member tests positive for coronavirus

All Headlines 10:28 July 01, 2020

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Another American service member newly assigned to South Korea has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday.

The latest COVID-19 case brought the total number of infections among the USFK population to 40.

The confirmed patient arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on a commercial flight Sunday and was transported to Camp Humphreys' quarantine barracks, according to the military.

He was moved to isolation barracks after being confirmed with COVID-19.

"USFK health professionals determined there was limited contact tracing due to the service members and all others on the flight being tested and immediately quarantined; thorough cleaning of the bus and quarantine room has been completed," it said in a release.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea from overseas are tested for COVID-19 and then quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel administer another test prior to their release from isolation, according to the U.S. military.

In this February file photo provided by the U.S. Forces Korea, a military guard at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

