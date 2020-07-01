Another USFK service member tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Another American service member newly assigned to South Korea has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday.
The latest COVID-19 case brought the total number of infections among the USFK population to 40.
The confirmed patient arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on a commercial flight Sunday and was transported to Camp Humphreys' quarantine barracks, according to the military.
He was moved to isolation barracks after being confirmed with COVID-19.
"USFK health professionals determined there was limited contact tracing due to the service members and all others on the flight being tested and immediately quarantined; thorough cleaning of the bus and quarantine room has been completed," it said in a release.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea from overseas are tested for COVID-19 and then quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel administer another test prior to their release from isolation, according to the U.S. military.
