Samsung Display accelerates its transition to QD displays
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Display Co., a major display panel maker in South Korea, said Wednesday it has brought in manufacturing equipment for its next-generation display as the company speeds up its migration from the liquid crystal display (LCD) business.
Samsung Display said its production equipment for quantum-dot (QD) displays has been transported to its plant in Asan, some 90 kilometers south of Seoul.
Its QD production setup is expected to be completed by the end of this year, with test operations scheduled to take place in stages next year.
A QD display is known to be using organic light-emitting diode (OLED) and its quantum-dot technologies, providing a better color gamut and energy efficiency.
Last October, Samsung Display announced a plan to invest 13 trillion won (US$10.8 billion) by 2025 to upgrade its LCD manufacturing facilities and produce advanced display panels.
Since then, Samsung Display has been working on establishing QD production lines.
Samsung Display, an affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co., already announced that it will halt the production of LCD next year and will focus on its transition to QD display business in a move to boost its profitability and strengthen competitiveness in the display sector.
Samsung Display temporarily suspended some of its LCD production lines last year following a supply glut in the industry caused by Chinese manufacturers.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
2
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
1
Suspected COVID-19 infections reported at school
-
2
S. Korea begins applications for alternative military service
-
3
EU to allow entry from 14 countries including S. Korea: report
-
4
New virus cases rebound; cluster infections simmering beyond capital area
-
5
S. Korea begins coronavirus antibody tests