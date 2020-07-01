Renault Samsung's June sales fall 24 pct on weak exports
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Wednesday its sales fell 24 percent last month from a year earlier amid the new coronavirus' impact on the automobile industry.
Renault Samsung sold 14,260 vehicles in June, down from 18,686 units a year ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic further drives down consumer spending, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales jumped 81 percent to 13,668 units last month from 7,564 units a year ago helped by robust sales of the flagship QM6 sport utility vehicle. But exports plunged 95 percent to 592 from 11,122 during the same period, the statement said.
From January to June, sales declined 21 percent to 67,666 units from 85,844 in the year-ago period, it said.
The company's current passenger car lineup includes the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the SM6 sedan, the XM3 SUV and the QM6 SUV.
Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
