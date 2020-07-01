Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 July 01, 2020

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

KAL 17,650 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,360 DN 160
KCC 133,500 UP 500
AmoreG 49,550 DN 2,050
HyundaiMtr 98,200 UP 500
SsangyongCement 5,110 UP 10
LG Corp. 71,400 UP 200
NEXENTIRE 5,260 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 112,500 UP 4,000
BukwangPharm 33,100 DN 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,750 DN 850
TaekwangInd 697,000 UP 1,000
KISWire 15,350 UP 100
LotteFood 348,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE Himart 36,350 DN 2,150
ORION Holdings 13,300 0
SKNetworks 4,930 UP 185
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 56,400 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 29,700 UP 950
CJ LOGISTICS 157,500 0
HITEJINRO 42,450 DN 1,350
DOOSAN 37,550 DN 450
DaelimInd 82,300 0
KiaMtr 32,200 UP 150
Yuhan 52,000 UP 1,400
Youngpoong 471,500 UP 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,650 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,050 DN 550
SK hynix 85,300 UP 200
Donga Socio Holdings 94,500 DN 700
SBC 10,100 DN 50
Daesang 25,550 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 23,000 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 180,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,400 DN 700
Kogas 26,100 DN 100
Hanwha 22,400 UP 250
DB HiTek 28,500 DN 350
CJ 86,700 UP 400
JWPHARMA 35,400 DN 850
(MORE)

