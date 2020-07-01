KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 17,650 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,360 DN 160
KCC 133,500 UP 500
AmoreG 49,550 DN 2,050
HyundaiMtr 98,200 UP 500
SsangyongCement 5,110 UP 10
LG Corp. 71,400 UP 200
NEXENTIRE 5,260 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 112,500 UP 4,000
BukwangPharm 33,100 DN 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,750 DN 850
TaekwangInd 697,000 UP 1,000
KISWire 15,350 UP 100
LotteFood 348,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE Himart 36,350 DN 2,150
ORION Holdings 13,300 0
SKNetworks 4,930 UP 185
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 56,400 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 29,700 UP 950
CJ LOGISTICS 157,500 0
HITEJINRO 42,450 DN 1,350
DOOSAN 37,550 DN 450
DaelimInd 82,300 0
KiaMtr 32,200 UP 150
Yuhan 52,000 UP 1,400
Youngpoong 471,500 UP 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,650 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,050 DN 550
SK hynix 85,300 UP 200
Donga Socio Holdings 94,500 DN 700
SBC 10,100 DN 50
Daesang 25,550 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 23,000 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 180,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,400 DN 700
Kogas 26,100 DN 100
Hanwha 22,400 UP 250
DB HiTek 28,500 DN 350
CJ 86,700 UP 400
JWPHARMA 35,400 DN 850
(MORE)
-
1
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
2
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
1
S. Korea begins applications for alternative military service
-
2
Suspected COVID-19 infections reported at school
-
3
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
4
EU to allow entry from 14 countries including S. Korea: report
-
5
New virus cases rebound; cluster infections simmering beyond capital area