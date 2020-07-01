KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LGInt 15,450 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 5,310 UP 10
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13350 UP400
SK Discovery 48,550 UP 9,500
DSME 24,900 DN 2,150
BoryungPharm 17,400 UP 550
L&L 10,800 DN 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 34,700 UP 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,450 DN 50
Shinsegae 214,000 DN 6,500
Nongshim 363,500 DN 2,000
SGBC 30,200 DN 250
Hyosung 62,900 UP 100
LOTTE 31,500 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 75,600 UP 500
Binggrae 59,500 DN 600
GCH Corp 24,000 0
LotteChilsung 103,500 UP 1,500
KPIC 110,000 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 370,500 UP 7,000
GS E&C 24,800 UP 250
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,730 UP 60
SKC 60,600 DN 400
GS Retail 36,750 UP 300
LS 34,600 DN 200
GC Corp 150,000 UP 2,000
Ottogi 563,000 UP 6,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,300 UP 400
IlyangPharm 63,600 DN 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,900 UP 170
POSCO 178,500 UP 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 61,200 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 171,000 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,550 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,000 DN 15
DB INSURANCE 44,550 UP 1,700
SamsungElec 52,600 DN 200
NHIS 8,410 UP 140
LS ELECTRIC 48,300 UP 400
KorZinc 353,000 UP 18,000
(MORE)
-
1
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
2
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
5
Tussles over face masks rise as tired people say no to masks amid summer heat
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Yongsan Ward to pick honorary community leaders among foreigners
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
1
S. Korea begins applications for alternative military service
-
2
Suspected COVID-19 infections reported at school
-
3
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
4
EU to allow entry from 14 countries including S. Korea: report
-
5
New virus cases rebound; cluster infections simmering beyond capital area