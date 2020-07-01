Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:41 July 01, 2020

SamsungHvyInd 5,810 DN 140
SYC 39,500 DN 350
HyundaiMipoDock 30,950 DN 350
F&F 88,800 DN 3,300
IS DONGSEO 28,350 UP 200
S-Oil 62,500 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 3,030 0
HtlShilla 68,800 DN 2,200
Hanmi Science 32,700 DN 600
OCI 36,900 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 127,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 90,800 UP 4,600
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,000 UP 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,850 DN 400
KSOE 87,600 UP 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 167,000 0
HMM 4,650 DN 35
HYUNDAI WIA 34,500 DN 50
KEPCO 19,250 DN 250
KumhoPetrochem 73,600 DN 900
SamsungSecu 26,350 0
Mobis 194,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,700 UP 100
HDC HOLDINGS 8,360 DN 110
S-1 86,100 UP 300
LG Innotek 175,000 UP 500
Hanchem 131,500 UP 4,500
DWS 21,300 UP 250
UNID 41,300 DN 650
HyundaiElev 69,200 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,700 DN 800
PanOcean 3,835 UP 15
Hanon Systems 9,150 UP 90
SK 297,000 UP 6,000
DAEKYO 4,175 DN 105
GKL 12,700 DN 150
Handsome 34,800 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 3,805 DN 35
COWAY 73,800 UP 1,600
SamsungEng 12,050 DN 200
(MORE)

