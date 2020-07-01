SKTelecom 222,000 UP 11,000

S&T MOTIV 38,400 UP 500

IBK 8,120 UP 40

KG DONGBU STL 11,650 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 DN 3,000

NamhaeChem 7,500 UP 180

DONGSUH 15,900 UP 50

BGF 4,240 0

LOTTE SHOPPING 80,100 UP 600

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149500 DN7500

LOTTE TOUR 13,000 DN 350

LG Uplus 12,050 DN 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 44,900 UP 200

KT&G 78,500 UP 300

DHICO 4,705 DN 130

LG Display 11,750 UP 400

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,400 UP 400

Kangwonland 21,700 UP 200

NAVER 269,000 UP 2,000

Kakao 269,500 UP 2,000

CheilWorldwide 16,950 UP 550

NCsoft 893,000 UP 2,000

DSINFRA 6,870 DN 380

DWEC 3,470 UP 40

Donga ST 88,400 UP 1,600

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,250 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 339,000 UP 13,000

DongwonF&B 182,000 UP 3,000

KEPCO KPS 29,300 UP 250

LGH&H 1,326,000 DN 20,000

LGCHEM 491,500 UP 1,000

KEPCO E&C 14,900 DN 100

KT 23,450 DN 100

SAMSUNG CARD 27,800 UP 450

HALLA HOLDINGS 26,700 0

GS 36,350 UP 100

CJ CGV 20,400 DN 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,750 UP 400

AMOREPACIFIC 162,500 DN 5,000

LGELECTRONICS 64,400 UP 1,200

(MORE)