KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SKTelecom 222,000 UP 11,000
S&T MOTIV 38,400 UP 500
IBK 8,120 UP 40
KG DONGBU STL 11,650 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 DN 3,000
NamhaeChem 7,500 UP 180
DONGSUH 15,900 UP 50
BGF 4,240 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,100 UP 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149500 DN7500
LOTTE TOUR 13,000 DN 350
LG Uplus 12,050 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 44,900 UP 200
KT&G 78,500 UP 300
DHICO 4,705 DN 130
LG Display 11,750 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,400 UP 400
Kangwonland 21,700 UP 200
NAVER 269,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 269,500 UP 2,000
CheilWorldwide 16,950 UP 550
NCsoft 893,000 UP 2,000
DSINFRA 6,870 DN 380
DWEC 3,470 UP 40
Donga ST 88,400 UP 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,250 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 339,000 UP 13,000
DongwonF&B 182,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 29,300 UP 250
LGH&H 1,326,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 491,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 14,900 DN 100
KT 23,450 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 27,800 UP 450
HALLA HOLDINGS 26,700 0
GS 36,350 UP 100
CJ CGV 20,400 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,750 UP 400
AMOREPACIFIC 162,500 DN 5,000
LGELECTRONICS 64,400 UP 1,200
