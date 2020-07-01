Celltrion 297,500 DN 8,500

Huchems 16,100 UP 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 125,500 DN 7,000

LIG Nex1 29,600 DN 400

HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,200 UP 900

KIH 45,450 UP 950

Fila Holdings 34,950 DN 150

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 102,500 UP 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 27,300 UP 300

HANWHA LIFE 1,375 UP 15

BNK Financial Group 5,050 UP 50

LF 12,150 DN 200

emart 105,500 0

Hansae 10,450 DN 100

KBFinancialGroup 34,400 UP 450

SK Innovation 129,000 DN 2,000

LG HAUSYS 63,200 DN 1,100

FOOSUNG 7,960 DN 100

Youngone Corp 25,900 UP 500

HanmiPharm 244,500 UP 1,000

POONGSAN 22,200 UP 350

KOLON IND 32,200 UP 100

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY242 00 DN450

KOLMAR KOREA 41,250 DN 1,350

HANJINKAL 86,500 UP 6,300

DoubleUGames 76,800 DN 3,000

CUCKOO 79,000 UP 200

COSMAX 94,600 DN 3,200

MANDO 22,150 DN 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 752,000 DN 23,000

INNOCEAN 44,550 DN 150

Doosan Bobcat 26,000 DN 300

H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,200 DN 200

Netmarble 97,100 DN 3,400

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S245000 DN1000

ORION 136,500 UP 2,500

BGF Retail 138,500 DN 500

SKCHEM 135,500 UP 7,000

HDC-OP 20,500 DN 600

WooriFinancialGroup 8,930 UP 120

(END)