KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Celltrion 297,500 DN 8,500
Huchems 16,100 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 125,500 DN 7,000
LIG Nex1 29,600 DN 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,200 UP 900
KIH 45,450 UP 950
Fila Holdings 34,950 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 102,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,300 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 1,375 UP 15
BNK Financial Group 5,050 UP 50
LF 12,150 DN 200
emart 105,500 0
Hansae 10,450 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 34,400 UP 450
SK Innovation 129,000 DN 2,000
LG HAUSYS 63,200 DN 1,100
FOOSUNG 7,960 DN 100
Youngone Corp 25,900 UP 500
HanmiPharm 244,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 22,200 UP 350
KOLON IND 32,200 UP 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY242 00 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 41,250 DN 1,350
HANJINKAL 86,500 UP 6,300
DoubleUGames 76,800 DN 3,000
CUCKOO 79,000 UP 200
COSMAX 94,600 DN 3,200
MANDO 22,150 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 752,000 DN 23,000
INNOCEAN 44,550 DN 150
Doosan Bobcat 26,000 DN 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,200 DN 200
Netmarble 97,100 DN 3,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S245000 DN1000
ORION 136,500 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 138,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 135,500 UP 7,000
HDC-OP 20,500 DN 600
WooriFinancialGroup 8,930 UP 120
(END)
