Kia's June sales fall 12 pct on weak sales overseas
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Wednesday its sales fell 12 percent last month from a year earlier as the new coronavirus continued to affect the automobile industry.
Kia sold 207,406 vehicles in June, down from 235,847 units a year ago, due to sharply reduced overseas demand amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales jumped 42 percent to 60,005 units last month from 42,405 a year ago helped by strong sales of its SUV models, such as the Sorento SUV. But overseas sales fell 24 percent to 147,401 from 193,442 during the cited period.
From January to June, sales declined 14 percent to 1,161,246 autos from 1,352,629 in the year-ago period.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
