Hyundai, 5 others to recall nearly 110,000 vehicles
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea and four other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 110,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with the components of vehicles they sell here.
The four other companies are SsangYong Motor, Porsche Korea, Honda Motor and Hanbul Motors, which imports Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty dashboard in the GV80 sport utility vehicle sold by Hyundai Motor under its independent Genesis brand, engine oil leaks in Mercedes-Benz's S 560 4MATIC sedan, and oil leaks from the transmission oil pipe in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo model, it said.
The companies have either begun repair and replacement services or will start the services this week. Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
