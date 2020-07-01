S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 1, 2020
All Headlines 16:31 July 01, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.712 0.716 -0.4
3-year TB 0.847 0.842 +0.5
10-year TB 1.402 1.373 +2.9
2-year MSB 0.790 0.795 -0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 2.251 2.250 +0.1
91-day CD None None None
(END)
