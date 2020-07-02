Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Decision on Prosecutor General Yoon to be made when deemed necessary: justice minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Poor operation at kindergarten's meal service results in hamburger disease outbreak (Kookmin Daily)
-- Banks told to fully return investment principal to consumers over misselling scandal (Donga llbo)
-- Rate of ranking govt officials holding houses in Gangnam soars despite regulations (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Justice minister says she will make decision on Prosecutor General Yoon when deemed there is no choice (Segye Times)
-- Moon hopes Trump meets N.K. leader before November election (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Labor circle demands minimum wage of 10,000 won despite coronavirus outbreak (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Tripartite commission reaches deal on employment insurance due to labor circle's conflict (Hankyoreh)
-- Average of 1.8 bln won in assets increase for reelected lawmakers during terms (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tripartite commission fails to reach deal on employment insurance (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tripartite commission fails to reach deal due to labor circle's refusal (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trump, Kim should meet again soon: Moon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Health officials continue to give grim warning over COVID-19 (Korea Herald)
-- Moon set to reshuffle diplomacy, security teams (Korea Times)
(END)
