(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 2)

The report also noted that more caution should be taken against issuing a large amount of state bonds to help cover expanded fiscal spending, as the country's economy is being drawn into a low-growth rut with its population aging at the fastest pace in the world and birthrate plummeting to the world's lowest level. The Finance Ministry plans to issue government debt worth more than 100 trillion won this year -- 23.8 trillion won to help fund the third supplementary budget alone.