(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 2)

The two children own the entirety of Eastar Holdings and will command the controlling stake in the airliner through a paper company Lee created in 2015. One was still a teen then. Eastar Holdings somehow accrued 10 billion won in just two months without any clear business activities and made the two siblings the biggest shareholders of the airliner. Both Lee and the DP must answer the controversies. If they try to wiggle their way out, the party as well as the Blue House could come under fire.

