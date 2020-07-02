Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul urges Tokyo to show 'sincere attitude' to resolve trade row

All Headlines 07:51 July 02, 2020

SEJONG, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Thursday called for Japan to adopt a "sincere attitude" in talks to resolve a trade row between the two Asian neighbors.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said South Korea "calls on the Japanese government to show a stance of progress with a sincere attitude to lift its export curbs."

Seoul and Tokyo have been at loggerheads since July last year, after Japan abruptly rolled out restrictions on exports of key industrial materials to South Korea.

South Korea reopened a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization last month, which was suspended last year in a goodwill gesture, as Japan has remained unresponsive to Seoul's repeated requests to lift the regulations.

The WTO plans to decide in July whether to set up a panel to look into South Korea's complaint against Japan.

Seoul urges Tokyo to show 'sincere attitude' to resolve trade row - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#finance minister-Japan trade row
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!