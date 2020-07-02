Seoul urges Tokyo to show 'sincere attitude' to resolve trade row
SEJONG, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Thursday called for Japan to adopt a "sincere attitude" in talks to resolve a trade row between the two Asian neighbors.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said South Korea "calls on the Japanese government to show a stance of progress with a sincere attitude to lift its export curbs."
Seoul and Tokyo have been at loggerheads since July last year, after Japan abruptly rolled out restrictions on exports of key industrial materials to South Korea.
South Korea reopened a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization last month, which was suspended last year in a goodwill gesture, as Japan has remained unresponsive to Seoul's repeated requests to lift the regulations.
The WTO plans to decide in July whether to set up a panel to look into South Korea's complaint against Japan.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
(LEAD) Infection cases at Daejeon school unnerve education authorities
-
3
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea dogged by double whammy of local, imported cases, new infections at over 1-week high
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 70th anniversary of Korean War
-
2
Seoul mayor proposes virus prevention talks with N. Korea
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea dogged by both local, imported cases; new infections at over 1-week high
-
4
Japan voices opposition to Trump's idea of adding South Korea to G7: Kyodo
-
5
Mud festival to go online amid virus pandemic
-
1
Students, civic groups boycott 'Mulan' in support of Hong Kong protests
-
2
Suspected COVID-19 infections reported at school
-
3
Seoul city moving to pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to foreigners
-
4
New virus cases rebound; cluster infections simmering beyond capital area
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound; cluster infections simmering beyond capital area