S. Korea's annual inflation unchanged in June
SEJONG, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's annual inflation remained flat in June compared with a year ago, following negative growth a month earlier, data showed Thursday.
The June tally compares with a 0.3 percent on-year decline in May, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.
The nation's inflation rose 0.2 percent on-month, the data showed.
Core inflation, which excludes agricultural and petroleum products, rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier.
Utility prices fell 0.3 percent on-year last month, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products climbed 4.3 percent on-year in June, the data showed.
kdh@yna.co.kr
