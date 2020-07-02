Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's annual inflation unchanged in June

All Headlines 08:00 July 02, 2020

SEJONG, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's annual inflation remained flat in June compared with a year ago, following negative growth a month earlier, data showed Thursday.

The June tally compares with a 0.3 percent on-year decline in May, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.

The nation's inflation rose 0.2 percent on-month, the data showed.

Core inflation, which excludes agricultural and petroleum products, rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

Utility prices fell 0.3 percent on-year last month, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products climbed 4.3 percent on-year in June, the data showed.

